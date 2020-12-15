Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,611 shares of company stock valued at $36,956,253. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

