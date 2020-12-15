Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 39.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $887.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

