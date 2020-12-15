Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 88,494 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,494 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.