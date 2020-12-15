Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Trading Down 1.1%

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3,220.00 and last traded at $3,290.41. 1,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,326.04.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSE:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

