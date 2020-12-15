Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Given New $109.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SA opened at $17.52 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -116.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

