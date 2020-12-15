Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) Trading 37.3% Higher

Shares of Seadrill Partners LLC (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) traded up 37.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 54,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 17,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $828,080.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF)

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs.

