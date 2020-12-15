Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

