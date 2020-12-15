Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

SQNS stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 18.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 446,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $373,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

