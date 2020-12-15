Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.35. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 69,185 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SHERF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.15 to $0.20 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

