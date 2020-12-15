Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) versus Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Critical Comparison

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Disco has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Disco and Shimizu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.30 billion 8.99 $254.43 million $1.42 45.63 Shimizu $15.62 billion 0.38 $910.60 million N/A N/A

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Disco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Disco and Shimizu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shimizu 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Disco and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 19.95% 13.89% 11.37% Shimizu 5.18% 12.76% 5.17%

Dividends

Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Disco pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Disco beats Shimizu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. In addition, the company constructs, lets, and sells residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management systems. Further, it engages in the cultivation, production, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fittings. Additionally, it offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceuticals, medical care materials, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

