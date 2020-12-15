Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -140.76% -130.33% -39.95% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sientra and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sientra presently has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Eargo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $83.70 million 2.60 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -1.89 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eargo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra.

Summary

Sientra beats Eargo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

