SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 1.3% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. 200,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 271,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $545.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 0.33.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

