Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 137,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.