SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of SITM opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -164.27. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $112.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,260 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $104,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,241 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

