SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading Down 8.7%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) dropped 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 563,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 297,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.