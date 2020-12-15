Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,500.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and last traded at GBX 3,494 ($45.65), with a volume of 21424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,410 ($44.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,201.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,861.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

