Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Shares Down 0.9%

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.65. 171,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 108,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

About Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

