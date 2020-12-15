SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Trading 0.8% Higher

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) shares rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.10 and last traded at $93.11. Approximately 40,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 19,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

