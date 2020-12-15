SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.08 and last traded at $112.08. 1,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) by 266.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.60% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.