Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 47,855 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after buying an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 1,716,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Juniper Networks by 35.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after buying an additional 593,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.