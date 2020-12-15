Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 8,405 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 852.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $306.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.91. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

