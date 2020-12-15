Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

