Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

