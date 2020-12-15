Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 5.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.69 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

