Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

