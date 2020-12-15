Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $86,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

