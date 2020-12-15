Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Invests $1.57 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,064.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.