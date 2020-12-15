State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,166 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,237 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 280,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

