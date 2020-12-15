State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 384.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.