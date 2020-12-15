State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of HMS worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.