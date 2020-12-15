State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.36 Million Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 241,703 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

RCII opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

