State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Integer worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Integer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Integer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,093,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.34. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

