State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.51 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,991. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

WTS stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

