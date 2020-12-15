State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.59 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

