State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.95 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

