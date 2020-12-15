State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 334,759 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,260,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 223,284 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

