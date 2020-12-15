State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the period.

EHTH opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. eHealth’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

