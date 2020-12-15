State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

