State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,120,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after buying an additional 480,778 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,631,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,549,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,017 shares of company stock worth $34,297,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

