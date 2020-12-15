State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 346 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,020. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

