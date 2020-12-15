State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 552 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

