Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) Trading Up 4.5%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 353,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 263,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.33.

About Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

