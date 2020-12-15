STORE Capital Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

