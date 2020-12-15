Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE) Shares Up 2.7%

Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24). Approximately 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18.

About Sure Ventures plc (SURE.L) (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

