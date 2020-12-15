SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SVMK. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Insiders have sold a total of 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $635,276 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 201,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

