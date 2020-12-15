Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Shares Down 1.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYN)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 567,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 496,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

