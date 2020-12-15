Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) Trading Down 1.8%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) shares traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 567,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 496,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

