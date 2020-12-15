Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 193.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. Sysco has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

