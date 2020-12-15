Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $195.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

