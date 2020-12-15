Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

TAK opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 842,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

